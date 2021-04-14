Stinson and Grandview in Gig Harbor to close late Thursday to early Friday

Map shows alternate routes around Stinson Avenue roundabout work.

Gig Harbor motorists will need to find a different route if doing a late night drive this Thursday.

The city has said that the intersection of Stinson and Grandview will be closed for night work on Thursday, April 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Friday, April 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

This will be a full intersection closure, meaning drivers will need to find alternate routes. Alternatives to reach Harborview Drive downtown include Rosedale Street, Pioneer Way and Soundview Drive.

The city is building a roundabout on Stinson at Rosedale.

The project will phase two of construction starting Wednesday, April 21, and will continue into the summer.

The project will construct a new compact roundabout at the Rosedale/Stinson intersection, reconstruct the intersection at Grandview/Stinson, install pedestrian improvements along Stinson, and include a pavement overlay of Stinson from Grandview to Rosedale.

The second phase of the project will include a 10-day full closure of the Rosedale/Stinson intersection to construct the roundabout. The closure will take place from Wednesday, April 21st to Friday, April 30th.

Significant delays are expected in the downtown Gig Harbor corridor. The city has said access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times.

For questions about the project, contact tourism and communications director Laura Pettitt by email at communications@gigharborwa.gov or by phone at (253) 579-6158.