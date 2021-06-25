Suspect in Purdy shooting still at large; victim survived multiple wounds

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies monitor the scene at a gas station near the Purdy Bridge where a shooting victim was believed to have driven. Workers found the man laying just outside the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies are still seeking a suspect in the shooting Monday of a man who toppled wounded out of his car at a Purdy gas station. The victim, a man his 30s, survived multiple bullets wounds and is still in critical condition in hospital.

Gig Harbor police and Sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call at a gas station near the Purdy Bridge on Monday found a shooting victim lying bloodied beside his open car door, witnesses said.

Both the victim and the suspect are known to law enforcement, said Sgt. Darren Moss, the Sheriff’s office public information officer. He declined to name or describe the suspect, who is still at large.

“We have a pretty good idea who he is, and we’re looking for him,” Moss told reporters on the day of the shooting.

Police were called about 11:20 a.m. June 21 to a Chevron station in the 14300 block of Purdy Drive NW.

Muhammad Abohana, who works at the gas station, said a woman ran into the station office screaming that a man had been shot, and workers found a man laying just outside vehicle, a red Dodge Durango. Abohana said he thinks the man was shot somewhere else and drove to the gas station for help. State Route 302 runs past the station.

In a Twitter message, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said “additional police activity” was occurring at 62nd Avenue NW and 157th Street NW, where it is believed the shooting occurred. It is a semi-rural area with many mobile homes. Deputies appeared to be examining the lawn and shrubbery around one particular home. Neighbors told reporters the house always had a lot of people coming and going.

Moss said two calls to 911 came in about the same time around 11: 20 a.m.

“One was a call of shots fired at a home in the 6200 block of 157th Street NW out here in Purdy, and at the same time a call here at this Chevron gas station, where a male had arrived in this red Durango. As soon as he got out the car, he collapsed, and people realized he had been shot. Our dispatchers were able to put two and two together and said, ‘Hey, those are probably related.’”

Deputies went to the house on 157th Street NW and found it empty, Moss said, but also found bullet holes and other evidence in the house that shots had been fired. The house was secured until a search warrant could obtained, he said.

Moss said both the shooting victim and the suspect are known to police.

“We do know the victim from prior law enforcement contacts,” Moss said. ” The victim’s Durango was towed and will be searched, Moss said, but an initial investigation did not turn up any weapons.

The incident was near Peninsula High School, but police on the scene said there was no danger to the school or its students, and the school was not placed on lockdown.

Chase Hutchinson contributed to this story.