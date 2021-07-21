Gig Harbor re-opens Civic Center to public; Here’s what school, park districts are doing

Gig Harbor Civic Center

After lengthy closures due to COVID-19, all three major government bodies in the Gig Harbor area — the city, the school district and the park district — have re-opened meetings and other services to the public.

The City of Gig Harbor will begin reopening buildings such as the Civic Center for in-person services and meetings starting July 26, with a requirement for those who are unvaccinated to wear masks.

The Peninsula School District and PenMet Parks have also resumed in-person public meetings, as has the Key Peninsula Metropolitan Park District and Key Peninsula Fire.

No jab? Don a mask

In an email sent to the Gig Harbor City Council and staff, mayor Kit Kuhn outlined what the public can expect.

“All visitors, vendors and customers who enter City facilities on and after July 26 will be required to wear facial coverings prior to entering any City owned public spaces if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Kuhn said. “Visitors who are not vaccinated will be offered a disposable facial covering upon entering the facilities and/or have the option to conduct their business in a virtual setting, through email, or over the phone. City staff will not be verifying the vaccination status of visitors.”

In response to questions from The Gateway, Kuhn said through a spokesperson that the decision not to verify vaccination status was made in the hope people will take individual responsibility.

“We made the call at the Civic Center not to ask for vaccination verification because it’s not the responsibility of city employees at the front desk to handle that volume or topic,” Kuhn said. “That responsibility lies with the citizens.”

No capacity limit

Laura Pettitt, communications director for the city, also said that there will be no capacity limitations at in-person city council meetings, which are also set to resume. The City Council meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

“All the city council members will meet in person,” Pettitt said. “We will have the opportunity for anybody who does not feel comfortable to still access all the city council meetings virtually and that is a service that will be continuing for accessibility reasons.”

The city also said on its website that it is currently offering a variety of services, some by appointment.

FINGERPRINTING SERVICES (Concealed Pistol License, background checks, professional licenses) – Available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 - 12:00 and 2:00 - 4:30 for City residents or businesses only. Information on fingerprinting services is available on our City’s FAQ page at https://www.cityofgigharbor.net/Faq.aspx?QID=145.

PROPERTY RETURN - Items of found property or items no longer needed for court will be released by appointment. Community Service Officer Blodgett will be contacting property owners to release their items.

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TURN-IN – No appointment required. Police Department staff will accept expired or unneeded prescription drugs at the front door to the Civic Center (3510 Grandview Street) each Monday from 10:00 a.m. - Noon. No needles or liquids can be accepted.

The website also notes that if the public is currently coming in for any services or by appointment, it is required that people “wear a face mask and complete the temperature and health check requirements in place.”

“We will continue to update you as the situation changes. It is vital for our city to maintain the ability to function by protecting the health of those around us so we may continue to govern and provide services.”

Here is a look at other local public boards and commissions:

▪ The Peninsula School Board is holding monthly, limited in-person board meetings at Swift Water Elementary at 10811 Harbor Hill Drive in Gig Harbor. According to the district website, “attendees will need to sign-in on the visitor log and the district is “asking visitors to provide contact information in case of COVID-19 exposure.” The meetings are also live-streamed over the website and on the district’s YouTube channel, where it can be watched after the meeting. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month.

▪ The Peninsula Metropolitan Park District has also resumed in-person public meetings and will no longer live-stream video. Board President Amanda Babich said at a PenMet park board meeting Tuesday that the board will no longer accept public comments by email, as it has done during the pandemic. Public comments will have to be made in person at board meetings, she said. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Sehmel Homestead Park and other locations as announced. The next meeting is August 3.

▪ The Board of Commissioners of Fire District 5, which governs Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One, is considering returning to in-person meetings soon, according to Tina Curran, the department spokesperson. The commissioners will consider a hybrid model at its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 27, she said. Meetings are held at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the District Headquarters, 10222 Bujacich Rd. NW, Gig Harbor.

▪ Commissioners of Key Peninsula Fire resumed in-person meetings last week, said spokesperson Anne Nesbitt. Meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the headquarters station at 8911 Key Peninsula Hwy NW, Lakebay. The next meeting is scheduled for July 27.

▪ The Key Peninsula Metropolitan Park Board returned to in-person meetings a week ago, according to executive director Tracey Perkosky. Meetings are held at 7:30 pm on the second Monday of each month in Volunteer Park, 5514 Key Peninsula Highway N., Lakebay. The next meeting is scheduled for July 27.