Some Gig Harbor workers sent home after colleague’s daughter tests positive for COVID

Gig Harbor Civic Center

Only four days after Gig Harbor’s Civic Center was re-opened to the public, more than a dozen employees were sent home because of possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

A number of people who work in the first-floor Planning, Building and Public Works section were sent home Thursday because they might have come in contact with an employee whose daughter tested positive for the virus, said acting City Administrator Tony Piasecki. He said he did not know the exact number, but it was somewhere between 15 and 20 employees.

“We have been in contact with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and have been following their advice,” Piasecki said. “The employees have been advised to watch for symptoms and to get tested if they experience any.”

The Civic Center, located at 351O Grandview Ave., was re-opened to the public on Monday, July 26, after being mostly closed since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020. Unvaccinated visitors were being asked to wear masks.

Piasecki said the employee whose daughter was ill could not be identified because of federal privacy laws, but he said she herself did not have the virus.

He said the employees sent home would continue to do their jobs from home, just as most of them had during the pandemic shutdown. They should be called back to the Civic Center sometime next week, he said, depending on advice from the health department.

Piasecki said many of the employees in that part of the building, such as building inspectors, had both indoor and outdoor jobs, and only those known to have been in contact with the possible carrier were sent home.

Other departments in the building, including the Municipal Court, the Police Department and the executive offices on the second floor were unaffected and functioning normally. The building remained open to the public.

People who have business with the affected departments, such as applying for building permits or getting inspections, can still get help by phone, Piasecki said.

“Everyone who can work at home will be, just as we did during most of last,” he said. “Call and we’ll take a message and get it to the right person.”

The city’s general number is 253-851-6170.