City of Gig Harbor going back to stricter masking requirements. Here’s why

The City of Gig Harbor has re-instituted strict masking policies for all who enter the building and closed the Civic Center to the public for the remainder of the week. The change comes after last week’s potential exposure that required approximately 15 to 20 employees to be sent home.

In an email sent to staff late on Tuesday, mayor Kit Kuhn and interim city administrator Tony Piasecki outlined the new requirements.

“All visitors, vendors and customers who enter City facilities will be required to wear face coverings prior to entering any city own public spaces. Visitors will be offered a disposable mask covering upon entering the facilities and/or have the option to conduct their business in a virtual setting, through email, or over the phone,” the email said.

The city had previously said that only unvaccinated members of the public would be required to wear masks, though they would not be verifying vaccine status. A spokesperson for the city told The Gateway the new rules require all to wear a mask, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.

This brings the city into line with new guidance from the CDC, Governor Jay Inslee, and local health departments who all recommended universal mask wearing indoors to fight the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The city also will require that all employees wear masks and practice distancing in the Civic Center.

“All employees working or visiting the Civic Center regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear face coverings and social distance when conducting business or when leaving their office or cubicle. Social distancing is also required for all employees.”.

The possible exposire last week came just days after the city had tried to re-open to the public and return to more widespread in-person operations.

Employees in the first-floor Public Works and Community Development areas were sent home July 29 after a co-worker tested positive and another employee reported that her daughter had tested positive, though Piasecki said the two cases were not believed to be connected. He said the city had hired a private company to decontaminate and sanitize the affected first-floor area.

For those who may have been exposed last week, there are more stringent requirements.

Vaccinated employees who were exposed but have no symptoms were allowed to return to work today. However, the city said they must wear a mask at all times, “including when you are in your work space for 14 days from last Thursday, July 29th.” Following that, they can take a mask off in their work space.

Those who are unvaccinated, regardless of symptoms, “must quarantine for 14 days from July 29th,” the city said.

If any employee begins experiencing symptoms during this period, the city said they must inform a supervisor.

There is currently an exemption for “Public Works Operations, Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Police employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19” who may go maskless as long as they are outside the Civic Center. They will have to verify their status by providing proof of a CDC vaccination card, documentation from a healthcare provider, documentation from the state immunization information system, or a signed attestation from the employee.

The email said the “policy shall continue until further amended or is otherwise suspended or termination” and any employee who is “in violation of this policy may be subject to disciplinary action.”

The city also said on Tuesday that their upcoming city council meeting for Monday, August 9 will return to taking place remotely over Zoom.

Laura Pettitt, communications director for the city, said there are currently any further plans to conduct council meetings remotely beyond August 9.

“The only decision that has been made right now is for the Monday council meeting,” Pettitt said.