While Gig Harbor soccer chases perfection, Peninsula is chasing the Tides

You can’t get better than 10 wins in 10 games.
The Gig Harbor High School girls soccer team is still perfect this season, boasting an undefeated 10-0 overall record and an 8-0 mark in the Class 3A South Sound Conference.
It’s nothing new for fourth-year coach Stephanie Cox, who has posted a 55-7-2 record at Gig Harbor High, including an undefeated regular season in 2016.
That team was led by Seattle University forward Leahi Manthei and University of Idaho midfielder Kaysie Bruce, along with a strong supporting cast. This year’s team has similar star-power, led by junior Alyssa Gray, a Washington State University commit.
Gray has a team-high 15 goals on the year and has also tallied eight assists for the Tides. While the Divison I prospect was expected to produce goals this year for the Tides, the surprise has been freshman Lily Paulson, who has recorded 12 goals and five assists for the Tides, good for second-best on the team in both categories behind Gray.
“She’s definitely brought really good footwork through the middle,” said senior midfielder Hannah Carroll in September. “Losing Carolyn Merrick to graduation last year, it kind of fills that gap. She’s just working her butt off every day at practice. She didn’t miss a beat.
“It’s showing on the field, she’s able to keep her composure really well, just making those runs off Alyssa.”
It isn’t just the offense that’s clicking, though. Gig Harbor has outscored its opponents 42-3. The most impressive stat? Only two goals allowed in the league, and none since Timberline scored two on the Tides on Sept. 11.
Gig Harbor has six games remaining in the regular season, all against opponents in the South Sound Conference.
Seahawks giving chase
While the Tides are on a roll don’t forget about their crosstown rival. Peninsula (6-3-1 overall, 5-2-1 SSC) has also put together a solid season, currently sitting in second place.
Peninsula is led by Concordia University (Portland, Oregon) commit Madison Grande, who has eight goals on the season. Chelsea Smith has added six; Kimberly Lomeli-Flores and Elisia Jensen three apiece. Ashlyn Valdez leads the team with seven assists, while Ashleigh Bernhard has six.
Goalkeeper Ali Campigotto has allowed 11 goals on the year and has recorded 81 saves.
