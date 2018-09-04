The Puyallup police Lip Sync Challenge video is here, and it’s a nightmare for one officer

When police departments around the country started partaking in the Lip Sync Challenge, people started encouraging their local police departments to do one.
Puyallup was no exception.
Locals wanted to know — where was Puyallup’s video?
Now it’s here.
The Puyallup Police Department debuted the video Monday to a crowd of people at the Washington State Fair. It’s the first of its kind in the Pierce County area.
In it, Police Capt. Ryan Portmann is haunted by requests to do Lip Sync Challenge video, a phenomenon that started spreading around the country this summer.
“I know Seattle just did it. We’ll come up with something great,” Portmann said in the video, referencing Seattle Police Department’s recent video.
In the video, everywhere Portmann travels in Puyallup — from the fairgrounds to Happy Donuts to Downtown Brew — he’s haunted by dancing police and firefighters.
“Not you guys, too! Am I the only one enforcing the law? Come on, people. We gotta do our job — protect and serve!” Portmann says in the video.
In case you were wondering, officers were off duty while participating in the Lip Sync Challenge video, Portmann said.
“It’s been great,” Portmann said in an interview with The Herald last month. “Our officers and the community have embraced the idea.”
