State waives snow days for Puyallup students

Puyallup students won’t have to make up two snow days they had during February’s snowmaggedon.
Puyallup School District spokesman Brian Fox confirmed Monday that the state waived the missed days after the district submitted a waiver request.
The last day of school is now Monday, June 24.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Feb. 10. He said that districts who experienced snow days during the state of emergency could submit requests to waive having to make them up.
Three school days were canceled for Puyallup students in February because of the weather. The district has to make up one missed day from Feb. 4, which occurred before the state of emergency was declared.
The waivers are much-needed relief for the Puyallup School District, which was low on makeup days after a strike by teachers over compensation in September delayed the start of school by three days.
In response, the district extended the school year by three days, with the last day of school on Friday, June 21.
With added snow days, the last day of school was tiptoeing closer to July.
June 24 will be an early release day for students. Tuesday, June 25 remains an emergency makeup day, in case another missed day occurs. Graduation dates remain the same.
Puyallup’s 2019-20 calendar was approved last month with the last day of school scheduled for June 16, 2020.
Tacoma Public Schools was also granted a waiver from the state last week for three days missed due to February’s storm.
