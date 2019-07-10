How much did Puyallup pay for city manager’s resignation?

Puyallup’s former city manager, whose resignation was unanimously accepted by the city council on Tuesday night, will make nearly $220,000 over the next 11 months, according to the terms of a separation agreement.

The agreement states Kevin Yamamoto will be paid $159,137 in severance and an additional $60,091.20 for his 720 accrued and unused vacation leave. His medical, dental and vision insurance — along with that of his dependents — also will be covered for up to 11 months.

Yamamoto agreed to not make any “negative, derogatory, or disparaging comments, whether oral or written, about the city or its elected officials, officers, directors, managers or agents, in any way, now or in the future.” If he does, he will be fined $5,000, the settlement said.

The settlement was reached after about a month of discussions between Yamamoto’s lawyer and the city, city attorney Joe Beck told The News Tribune.

In a joint press release, Yamamoto said he enjoyed his time as city manager, but he has decided that he wants to pursue other opportunities.





Tuesday’s council meeting began with several residents’ comments supporting Yamamoto’s work over five years as the city manager.