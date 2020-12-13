Public finally will get its say on controversial Puyallup warehouse project

After years of litigation between Puyallup and a developer, the public can weigh in on the environmental impacts of a seven-warehouse project.

Puyallup won the right to conduct an environmental impact study before building can occur on the Knutson Farms project, off Shaw Road near Van Lierop Park.

The study would look at how a project could impact the surrounding area, including traffic impacts, water and air quality, and noise levels.

The city could withhold granting permits until traffic issues are addressed, like widening roads or constructing additional roads to the warehouses.

One of the first steps in the environmental impact study includes public comment. Deputy Mayor John Palmer said it’s important that people get involved early to show the consultant conducting the study what issues should be addressed.

“This is the kick-off,” Palmer told The Puyallup Herald. “It’s important that the city gathers all the issues that are of concern, whether that be traffic, or loss of farmlands. What are people’s initial thoughts on mitigation and different alternatives that should be looked at?”

The 162-acre project would have to comply with recommendations from the study before building permits would be issued.

“This is a very large project that will forever alter a prominent area of the Puyallup Valley,” the city of Puyallup said in a statement. “Identifying adverse environmental impacts is the necessary first step to being able to mitigate those as the project proceeds — and the time to do this is right now.”

Puyallup resident Claire Hunter said isn’t opposed to change but wants development to further the community.

“I’m not opposed to new construction. In fact, I believe this land has the opportunity to turn into something great — something that will ultimately serve the community at large. My personal wish list would be for a destination flagship brewery to develop there,” she said in an email. “I just don’t want to see the county settling for quick cash from warehouses, and robbing my city of its urban growth area.”

Those interested in voicing their views can submit comments by Dec. 17 at https://knutsonfarmseis.org/.

The final environmental impact study is expected to be complete by next winter.