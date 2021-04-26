East Pierce County animal shelter displaced by fire considers future as mobile clinic

Volunteers were working at Sunny Sky’s Animal Shelter when an electrical panel fire on Jan. 18 sent smoke through the building. Courtesy of Jessica Mele

Volunteers at East Pierce County’s Sunny Sky’s Animal Shelter are undeterred after a year of struggle, and they hope to start a mobile clinic.

The shelter operated an animal hospital into 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the clinic and the nonprofit shifted to an all-volunteer model.

A fire in January forced the no-kill shelter to move after a decade at a location in the 1100 block of East Main Avenue. Volunteers were working at Sunny Sky’s Animal Shelter when an electrical panel fire sent smoke through the building. No people or animals were injured.

During recent reconstruction, donated items like dog soap and cleaning supplies and construction tools were stolen Jessica Mele, a shelter administrator said.

“We are like everyone else. We are struggling but making it work,” she said.

Mele, who is also a board member, said volunteers are fostering dogs and cats at their homes. Only about four or five animals of the 33 animals displaced by the January fire have yet to be adopted.

Volunteers have started to take in animals that wouldn’t be good fits in shelters, including dogs with behavioral problems or medical conditions.

One shy dog was placed in a foster home and has changed with more personal attention.

“He has blossomed, and now he is this goofy dog,” Mele said.

Volunteers are talking about next steps beyond the building to survive.

“We can’t come back. It’s a loss every month,” Mele said. “If we don’t go another direction, we won’t be able to stay afloat.”

Mele said insurance claims and lease agreements are still being discussed, but the shelter is hoping to pivot to a mobile clinic.

The clinic would focus to help pet owners who cannot afford vet expenses. The clinic would be set up at community centers around the area to see animals around Pierce County.

“We decided this is important to us, and we are going to find a way,” Mele said. “We are here, we are hurting, but we will keep going. We want to find animals and help hurt animals.”