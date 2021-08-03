Some Puyallup streets will be temporarily closed this month by Sound Transit construction

Sound Transit is closing 5th Street Northwest near the Puyallup Sounder Station for four nights throughout the next two weeks to build a pedestrian bridge to the new parking garage.

The road and sidewalk will be shut down between 2nd Avenue Northwest and West Stewart Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Aug. 4 and 5, and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Aug. 9 and 10.

“The work may create minimal noise impacts,” a Sound Transit construction alert said.

The section of 5th Street Northwest is expected to be closed later in August for more work on the garage and curb and gutter replacement. That work is scheduled for Aug. 18, Sound Transit spokesperson Scott Thompson said.

Last November, Sound Transit began a two-year project to add 610 new parking spaces at the Puyallup Sounder station.

The $79 million project is slated to finish in early 2022, adding a five-level parking garage and elevated pedestrian walkway to the train station.

The August closures are to construct the pedestrian bridge over 5th Avenue. Thompson said the bridge should be in place by the end of the first week of August. Three of the five levels of the new garage have been built.

“We are about 40 – 45 (percent) complete with the project at this point,” Thompson said in an email.

Sound Transit has also closed 3rd Avenue Northwest between 5th and 6th Streets permanently, and several sidewalks are closed through early 2022. Closures include the north side of 3rd Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets, the east side of 6th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, and the west side of 5th Street between the railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue.