Prepare to bask in local orchestra music. Northwest Sinfonietta’s concerts start soon

Karin Choo, executive director and violinist for the Northwest Sinfonietta, stands outside the Rialto Theater in Tacoma on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. People can attend the orchestra’s 2021-22 concert season in-person at that venue beginning Oct. 9 or at the Pioneer Park Pavilion Oct. 10 in Puyallup. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Starting in October, people can return to the Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup or the Rialto Theater in Tacoma to bask in music from one of the Pacific Northwest’s orchestras, Northwest Sinfonietta.

People can attend Northwest Sinfonietta’s 2021-22 concert season in-person or online. The concert season begins Oct. 9 and ends May 22, 2022. A full list of events and ticket information can be found online.

They’ll be at Pioneer Park 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Tickets start at $22. They offer student and military discounts.

This year’s concert season will feature violinists such as Denise Dillenbeck and guitarists such as Yaniv Attar and Michael Partington. Guest conductors will also make an appearance, including Jeffery Meyer and Mei-Ann Chen.

In addition to the regular concert season, there will be a bonus performance featuring pianist and composer Aldo López-Gavilán, said Karin Choo, executive director for Northwest Sinfonietta.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are super excited to be getting back to live performance,” Choo said. “We’ve planned a really interesting, really fun, really exuberant season for our patrons.”

There will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place throughout the concert season. Patrons, staff and the orchestra must show proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test results that came back negative, Choo said.

Patrons must be masked at all times, and musicians will have masks on as well, Choo said. Seating may also be rearranged for social distancing purposes. They will remain “open and flexible” to work with evolving safety guidelines going forward, Choo said.

Northwest Sinfonietta will also record this year’s concert season for those who choose not to attend in person. More details can be found online.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We really want the audience to be as safe as possible and also to feel as comfortable as possible,” Choo said.

Northwest Sinfonietta held its 2020-21 concert season online. The orchestra sold tickets and showcased its performances through YouTube. In the videos, musicians were socially distanced from each other, which was challenging at times, Choo said.

When those who play wind instruments perform at the rear end of the orchestra, they have to play ahead of what they hear to make up for the distance between them and the conductor, Choo said.

“We were able to pull it off and make great music together, and it was a real joy to be able to get together and practice our artistry,” Choo said.

Not having an audience to play for also made performances feel more like a recording session, Choo said, which places some musicians in a different mindset. There is more of an emotional connection when an audience is in front of them, she said.

“You’re playing for someone, you can see them, and they’re responding to you and you’re responding to them,” Choo said. “We’re really looking forward to getting back to that.”