Man killed in Tacoma early Friday has been identified

By Alexis Krell

August 18, 2018 03:07 PM

A man killed Friday morning in Tacoma has been identified, and detectives continue to investigate his death.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was 40-year-old De’Angelo Reese, of Tacoma, but had not released the cause and manner of his death as of Saturday afternoon.

There was a 911 call about 2 a.m. Friday that a man needed medical help at South 21st Street and South Sheridan Avenue.

Officers arrived to find that he’d already been taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said Saturday that an argument had led to a stabbing, and that no one had been arrested.

Further information was not immediately available.

