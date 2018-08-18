Man killed in Tacoma early Friday has been identified

A man killed Friday morning in Tacoma has been identified, and detectives continue to investigate his death.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was 40-year-old De’Angelo Reese, of Tacoma, but had not released the cause and manner of his death as of Saturday afternoon.
There was a 911 call about 2 a.m. Friday that a man needed medical help at South 21st Street and South Sheridan Avenue.
Officers arrived to find that he’d already been taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Tacoma police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said Saturday that an argument had led to a stabbing, and that no one had been arrested.
Further information was not immediately available.
Comments