Lakewood police are attempting to locate 27-year-old Michael Romero, who was charged last month in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree assault. Police say Romero stabbed his co-worker after the man accused Romero of taking too long to complete an order.
Lakewood police are attempting to locate 27-year-old Michael Romero, who was charged last month in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree assault. Police say Romero stabbed his co-worker after the man accused Romero of taking too long to complete an order. Lakewood Police Department Courtesy
Lakewood police are attempting to locate 27-year-old Michael Romero, who was charged last month in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree assault. Police say Romero stabbed his co-worker after the man accused Romero of taking too long to complete an order. Lakewood Police Department Courtesy

Crime

He stabbed his co-worker at a Lakewood restaurant and is on the run, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

September 13, 2018 04:27 PM

Lakewood police are asking for the community’s help in finding a man they say stabbed a co-worker at a fast-food restaurant there last month.

Michael Romero, who goes by the nickname “Silent,” was working the grill Aug. 16 when his co-worker said he was taking too long to finish orders, charging documents say.

A melee ensued, and Romero armed himself with a knife, stabbed his co-worker in the stomach and slashed his arm before fleeing the restaurant, documents say. He has not been seen since.

Romero was charged in absentia with first-degree assault in Pierce County Superior Court.

The San Diego native is about 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is a felon with a history of firearm possession and should be considered armed and dangerous, Lakewood police say.

Read More

Anyone with information about Romero’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to Romero’s arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  