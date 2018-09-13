He stabbed his co-worker at a Lakewood restaurant and is on the run, police say

Lakewood police are asking for the community’s help in finding a man they say stabbed a co-worker at a fast-food restaurant there last month.

Michael Romero, who goes by the nickname “Silent,” was working the grill Aug. 16 when his co-worker said he was taking too long to finish orders, charging documents say.

A melee ensued, and Romero armed himself with a knife, stabbed his co-worker in the stomach and slashed his arm before fleeing the restaurant, documents say. He has not been seen since.

Romero was charged in absentia with first-degree assault in Pierce County Superior Court.

The San Diego native is about 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is a felon with a history of firearm possession and should be considered armed and dangerous, Lakewood police say.

Anyone with information about Romero’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to Romero’s arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.