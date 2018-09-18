Human remains found at South Hill construction site belong to woman missing for 2 months

Human remains discovered at a South Hill construction site are that of a woman who disappeared two months ago after getting a flat tire.
Ginger Gover, 41, was last seen July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
While on the way to visit other friends in Eatonville, she called one of them about 10:20 a.m. to say she had a flat tire and was going to get it fixed.
A male friend later told Pierce County sheriff’s detectives that Gover called him for help and he fixed her tire at a gas station near 112th Street East and Canyon Road East.
Her father reported Gover missing two days later.
Gover was her dad’s caretaker and was never out of contact with him for long.
Detectives grew more concerned about her disappearance after Gover’s Honda Civic was found at an abandoned warehouse in the 900 block of Valley Avenue NW. It had been moved off a trailer in the early morning hours, witnesses said.
On Thursday, construction workers at a site in the 14000 block of 94th Avenue East were repairing an entrance when they discovered her remains.
Officials said Tuesday the remains are Gover but are not sure yet how she died.
It is being investigated as a homicide, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
