Duo charged in chase that ended when State Patrol trooper rammed stolen truck

Two men are charged with prowling cars in Lakewood early Sunday before leading law enforcement on a chase through Lakewood and Tacoma that saw them twice enter freeways in the wrong direction.

Pranil Prasad, 26, of Kent was charged Monday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude police and second-degree vehicle prowling. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $150,000.

Nicholas Harman, 31, of Lakewood was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree vehicle prowling. Foley set his bail at $30,000.

According to charging documents:

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Multiple Lakewood residents called police Sunday morning, describing a large pickup whose occupants were breaking into vehicles.

A Lakewood police officer saw the truck in the 7500 block of Phillips Road Southwest, with Prasad and Harman trying to put construction materials into it.

The two men saw the officer approach, looked at one another, dropped what they were carrying and fled into the truck, driving off down Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest. Dispatchers reported the truck had been stolen Saturday.

The officer chased after the truck, with his sergeant joining in soon after, at speeds of up to 80 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Prasad eventually drove north onto southbound Interstate 5 at the Gravelly Lake Drive exit, then nearly struck an unsuspecting Washington State Patrol trooper who was conducting a traffic stop.

Prasad then took the onramp to Bridgeport Way Southwest to get off the freeway, striking stop sticks in the process and puncturing the truck’s two passenger-side tires.

Nevertheless, Prasad persisted, driving north up Bridgeport Way to Lakewood Drive and South Orchard Street, often traveling in the opposite lanes and nearly striking multiple other vehicles. Harman had his hands outside the window of the truck for much of the chase.

After driving north through Tacoma, Prasad eventually got onto state Route 16, driving west in the eastbound lanes. Prasad dodged multiple attempts from Lakewood officers to spin him out, but State Patrol troopers were able to spin it out and ram it, disabling the vehicle.

Harman remained in the truck, where he was arrested, but Prasad took off running. Lakewood officers eventually fished him out of some nearby bushes.

Harman said he didn’t realize the truck had been stolen, but officers noted that the ignition of the truck was obviously mangled, and that no key or other object had been used to start the engine.