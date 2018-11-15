Driver who had just hit, killed a Lakewood pedestrian was ‘unusually upbeat,’ records say

A man who drove onto a sidewalk and killed a pedestrian in Lakewood was “unusually upbeat” telling police what happened while standing 50 feet from the dead woman, court records say.
Police believe David Scott, 43, might have been under the influence Wednesday when he ran a red light on Bridgeport Way and hit a 68-year-old woman walking with a companion.
Karen McMillion was killed. Her companion was not injured.
On Thursday, Pierce County prosecutors charged Scott with one count of vehicular homicide.
He is expected to appear in court this afternoon.
Charging papers and Lakewood police give this account:
Scott was traveling north on Bridgeport Way in a Dodge Durango when he ran a red light at 86th Street SW.
A Lakewood police officer waiting at the red light on 86th Street SW began driving into the intersection when the light turned green.
Noticing the Dodge traveling about 50 mph, the officer “thought for sure we were going to be hit…” he wrote in a police report.
The officer slammed on his brakes and watched the Dodge swerve and cross into southbound lanes.
Police said Scott never hit the brakes, “but appeared to be trying to steer his way out of the loss of control.”
Scott drove onto the sidewalk and struck McMillion, throwing her more than 50 feet.
The officer immediately started CPR but McMillion was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scott drove into a front yard and the Dodge came to rest after crashing into a fence.
Another officer who responded to the scene spoke with Scott, who allegedly admitted he was speeding.
That officer noted he smelled alcohol on Scott and asked him to perform three sobriety tests.
“He seemed unusually upbeat as he related his story to me” while standing 50 feet from McMillion’s body, according to charging papers.
Scott claimed he was in the city for business and wanted to check out the “old neighborhood.”
He said he was only driving 15 mph and there were flashing yellow lights when he entered the intersection. He remembered swerving around a car and hitting someone before stopping against a fence.
Scott told police he suffers from two types of mental illness.
While in a holding cell at the police station, Scott allegedly removed his clothing and twice drank his own urine.
