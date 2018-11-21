Crime

Suspect in fatal Tacoma stabbing to be released pending further investigation

By Alexis Krell

November 21, 2018 03:50 PM

A 36-year-old accused of fatally stabbing another man in Tacoma will be released pending further investigation, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

The man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder for the Saturday stabbing that killed 33-year-old Jisgogo Sha.

Sha died from a stab wound to the chest at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Police said he and the suspect knew each other and that an argument turned into a fight.

A passerby found Sha bleeding in the 700 block of Commerce Street and called 911.

The Prosecutor’s Office declined to provide further information about the investigation or what happened.

