2012 Halloween robber back in jail a month after inspirational speech to students

A one-time gang member who robbed children of their Halloween candy at gunpoint allegedly has blown the second chance given him earlier this year.
Zyion Houston-Sconiers, 23, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Tacoma police gang unit working a street crime emphasis in the city.
It’s unclear whether others in the car were arrested when officers stopped the car about 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Grant Avenue.
Houston-Sconiers is to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
He first made headlines in 2012 when he and Treson Lee Roberts carried a .32-caliber revolver around Tacoma on Halloween night to rob several teenagers of candy and cellphones.
Houston-Sconiers was 17 then and a Hilltop Crip with a prior record. Roberts was 16.
Pierce County prosecutors charged the two as adults and they were convicted of first-degree robbery. Houston-Sconiers was sentenced to 31 years in prison.
In June 2017, Superior Court Judge John Hickman reduced the sentence, knocking off 20 years.
“You know what the neck of a giraffe looks like?” Hickman asked Houston-Sconiers. “Well, that’s my neck in regards to what I’ve done for you today.”
Houston-Sconiers was released from prison in May.
His willingness to take responsibility for his mistakes, completion of several self-improvement and education programs and outspoken plan about how to turn his life around garnered him support from the judge, his attorney and State Sen. Jeanne Darneille.
Houston-Sconier wrote an eight-page letter to the judge last year, saying, “Given a second chance I’m asking that you continue to hold me accountable and to my word.”
“... I can guarantee once I apply myself to life and society outside these walls it will be clear that not only am I worth my freedom but my work will produce positive outcomes from my purist intentions.”
He got a job at a local lumber yard.
In late October, he spoke to students at Jason Lee Middle School, trying to offer the direction he said he lacked in his young life.
“You can make a change, and it can be your change,” he told The News Tribune two months ago.
