Suspect in fatal Lake Tapps robbery appears in court, judge sets bail

A man accused of a weekend robbery that turned fatal in the Lake Tapps area appeared in court Monday.

Former Pierce County Superior Court Judge Brian Tollefson, filling in on a temporary basis, ordered the man held for 72 hours in lieu of $250,000 bail, while prosecutors make a charging decision, according to jail and court records.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged with a crime.

The 35-year-old was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Saturday in connection with the alleged robbery and the death that resulted from it.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer told The News Tribune the suspect and another man tried to rob a former roommate with baseball bats, and the former roommate shot them both.

The shooting happened about 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of 218th Avenue East.

The 35-year-old was hit in the foot, and the other man died at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the second man as 40-year-old Rush Haggerty of Seattle.

Troyer said the former roommate who fired the shots was not arrested, and that it will be up to prosecutors to determine whether the shootings were lawful self-defense.