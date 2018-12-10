Crime

Identities of two men found shot to death in Tacoma released

By Adam Lynn

December 10, 2018 11:34 AM

Bigstock
Bigstock

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two men found shot to death in Tacoma on Sunday.

They were Evitan Debiaso, 19, and Deonte Mitchner, 21. The office had no record of a hometown for Debiaso. Mitchner’s home of record is listed as Tacoma.

Autopsies were pending Monday.

The men’s bodies were found about 4:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 35th Street after someone called 911 to report a man down, police reported.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Sunday detectives were working to determine if Debiaso and Mitchner were killed where their bodies were found or in another location.

No arrests have been announced, and further details were not immediately released.

Adam Lynn

Adam Lynn is a local news editor and writes the popular Traffic Q&A column for The News Tribune. He has worked as a journalist for more than 30 years, most of it in Washington state.

  Comments  