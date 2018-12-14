Tacoma stabbing victim identified. Police ask for help to catch his killer

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Tacoma on Thursday has been identified.
Tacoma police want to know who killed him.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and police identified the victim as Lamont Rushton, 44. His city of residence has not yet been established, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The stabbing occurred about 11:25 p.m. Thursday when witnesses reported finding Rushton bleeding in the 100 block of East 26th Street.
Rushton was transported to a St. Joseph Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
Police are asking for help to identify his killer and a motive in the murder. They are looking for information on suspicious people or vehicles seen on East 26th Street between A Street and the Interstate 705 overpass.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
