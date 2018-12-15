Arrest made in fatal Tacoma stabbing

An arrest has been made in Thursday’s fatal stabbing of man in Tacoma.
Tacoma police booked a 29-year-old man into Pierce County Jail for investigaton of first-degree murder Saturday. Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool confirmed it was in relation to the stabbing death of Lamont Rushton.
Rushton, 44, was found bleeding late Thurdsay night in the 100 block of East 26th Street.
He was transported to a St. Joseph Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
The man booked Saturday has a history of arrests in western Washington, mostly for misdemeanors, according to state court records.
Further information was not immediately available.
