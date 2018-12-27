Social media helps police identify 2nd suspected gunman in fatal Lakewood shooting

Police used social media to link Kenneth Davis to the shooting death of a man outside a Lakewood nightclub.

Davis, 19, is the second person to be charged in the Oct. 21 death of 28-year-old Terrance King at the New World VIP Lounge.

Pierce County prosecutors on Thursday charged Davis with first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment. Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $2 million.

His co-defendant, Monroe James Ezell, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder last month and is also being held on $2 million bail.

Portland resident Monroe James Ezell, 30, appeared in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 21 death of Terrence King, a 28-year-old Seattle man. Peter Haley Staff Photographer

Charging papers give this account:

A group of suspected gang members jumped a man inside the nightclub, leading to at least two separate fights.

Afterward, surveillance video from a nearby business caught two men walking into the parking lot, turning around and firing shots back toward the club.

A third shooter was seen firing shots toward the entrance of the club.

King was shot in the back and died.

Three other men were wounded by shots to the back and foot.

Police estimated 20 shots were fired.

It’s unknown what prompted the fight inside the lounge.

After identifying Ezell as a suspect, detectives were able to use social media to identify Davis, records show.