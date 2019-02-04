Suspect in fatal Spanaway hit-and-run to be released pending further investigation

An 18-year-old man suspected of a fatal hit-and-run in Spanaway was set to be released from custody Monday pending further investigation.
A car driving west on 152nd Street East hit 40-year-old Ariel Vazquez Lopez as he walked along the road Jan. 15.
He was found about 7:45 p.m. with a serious head wound and died the next day at Tacoma General Hospital.
Investigators found a white side-view mirror near the scene in the 1400 block of 152nd Street East that appeared to be from the passenger side of a 1997 to 2001 Toyota Camry.
Detectives asked the public to help identify the driver, and people came forward with tips that led to the suspect’s arrest Friday morning, the agency said.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested the 18-year-old at his parents’ South Hill home, where the agency said it also found the suspect vehicle.
He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide but has not been charged.
The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday afternoon that the man was going to be released pending further investigation.
The News Tribune does not generally name suspects before they have been charged with a crime.
