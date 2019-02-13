A man asked for a cigarette outside a Lakewood gas station. Then he was shot 6 times

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old who allegedly shot a man six times outside a Lakewood gas station this month.

Humberto Martinez-Avila of Kent is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon for charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful gun possession.





According to charging papers:

A 46-year-old asked Martinez-Avila for a cigarette Feb. 2 outside the gas station in the 12700 block of Bridgeport Way Southwest.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune

Martinez-Avila asked about the man’s gang association and shot him when he learned he was affiliated with a rival group.

“At one point the victim reaches out to shake (the suspect’s) hand, who refuses to reciprocate,” the declaration for determination of probable cause reads. “Seconds later the driver produces a semi-automatic handgun and points it at the face of the victim who turns his back to walk away.”

That’s when Martinez-Avila fired, hitting the victim in the ankle, buttocks and back.

The gunman fled.

Then officers arrived, and the victim was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where emergency surgery saved his life.

Lakewood police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested Martinez-Avila Monday at a home in Parkland.

He tried to drive away, but his car got stuck, according to a Lakewood police statement.

Then he tried to take off on foot, and a police dog stopped him, Lakewood said.

The 18-year-old has prior convictions for second-degree robbery and unlawful gun possession. That makes it illegal for him to have a gun.