Suspect in South Sound ATM explosions appears in court for allegedly fleeing police

Photos: FBI investigating blown up ATM outside Tacoma bank Photos of the scene where an ATM was blown up in the drive-thru lane of a Tacoma bank early Tuesday, and the FBI is helping Tacoma police investigate. Search dogs were brought in to look for suspects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photos of the scene where an ATM was blown up in the drive-thru lane of a Tacoma bank early Tuesday, and the FBI is helping Tacoma police investigate. Search dogs were brought in to look for suspects.

A man suspected in several ATM explosions in the South Sound made his first court appearance Wednesday for allegedly trying to elude police.

Police said they arrested 38-year-old Jason Allen Goudy Tuesday following a high-speed chase, not long after an ATM exploded in Tacoma.

Thurston County deputy prosecutor Joe Wheeler called Goudy the “prime suspect in a series of ATM crimes,” though he has not yet been charged with those.

He was in court Wednesday because he’s also accused of running from police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

During that preliminary hearing, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Gary Tabor found probable cause for attempting to elude a police vehicle, and set bail at $20,000.

Arraignment is set for April 23.

According to charging documents:

Lacey police, acting on a tip from Tacoma police about a possible ATM bombing suspect, began searching for Goudy about 4 a.m. Tuesday.





Goudy was reportedly associated with a white Chevy Malibu. Lacey police began checking area banks and spotted the vehicle at South Sound Shopping Center. Police initiated a traffic stop.

“I gave commands for Goudy to turn the vehicle off and put his hands out of the window so I could see them,” the Lacey officer said in charging documents. “Goudy looked back at me and said something to the (effect of ) ‘that’s not happening.’”

Goudy then put the car in drive and “took off at a high rate,” the Lacey officer said. Goudy headed west on Pacific Avenue, then south on Interstate 5. Tumwater police joined the pursuit at 93rd Avenue Southeast and followed Goudy until he stopped and fled in the 1400 block of 113th Avenue Southeast.

Goudy allegedly fled on foot into a swamp and was apprehended by a police dog.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said he’s a suspect in:





▪ An explosion at an ATM 6 a.m. March 31 at the America’s Credit Union near 170th Street and Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway.

▪ A Chase Bank ATM found on fire about 2:15 a.m. April 3 in the 6600 block of Sixth Avenue in Tacoma.

▪ An explosion April 4 at a Columbia Bank ATM in Lacey.

▪ An incident in which a masked suspect tried to use a device Monday to get cash from a Columbia Bank ATM in Lakewood.

▪ The explosion Tuesday in Tacoma, which happened about 3:30 a.m. at a Wells Fargo branch near South 54th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Prosecutors have not yet made a charging decision about those incidents.





Court records give this account of Goudy’s criminal history:





He has prior convictions for drug possession, burglary, robbery, assault, kidnapping and malicious mischief in Thurston and Lewis counties.

Some of his priors are from when he helped hold up a Blockbuster Video store in 1999.





In 2008, he hurt his back after he fell out a window while burglarizing a Thurston County home.





A sheriff’s deputy arrived and saw someone in a camouflage jacket in the distance. It was Goudy, apparently hiding by a stream. Goudy said it had been a marijuana deal that went badly.

He was also accused of a 2012 burglary in Centralia, the Chronicle reported.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office gave the newspaper this account:

Goudy dropped belongings in a field when police arrived and said he was looking at a home that was for sale. He retrieved the items and took off in his BMW when police left.

A real estate agent found a throw blanket, pool cues and a vacuum missing from the home.





Police later found Goudy barricaded inside a Tumwater home. He said he wasn’t going back to prison but ultimately gave himself up.

More recently he pleaded guilty in January 2017 to methamphetamine possession.

An officer found him with it in the parking lot of a warehouse used by the Attorney General’s Office.

In arguing for higher bail Wednesday, Wheeler cited Goudy’s criminal history.

Public defender Jim Shackleton said, “Those convictions are not indicative of the person he is today.”