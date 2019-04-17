Crime
Man charged with raping autistic woman headed home from church in Tacoma
Man accused of raping woman with autism appears in court
A man accused of raping a woman on her way home from church in Tacoma last year pleaded not guilty Wednesday at arraignment.
Diego Martinez-Martinez, 36, is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for the attack.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens set bail at $500,000.
The 28-year-old victim has autism and functions at the level of a 7-year-old, court records say.
Charging papers give this account of what happened:
The woman got home late June 17, 2018, and told her mother that she’d been attacked by a man with a Jesus tattoo on his chest.
He asked her for money as she walked to a bus stop and slapped her. Then he held a knife as he took her to a tent in the woods, where he assaulted her.
Martinez-Martinez has a tattoo of Jesus on his chest. Police identified him as a possible suspect and spoke with him.
He denied knowing or being with the woman and said he did not live in a tent.
He agreed to give investigators a DNA sample, which matched evidence taken from the victim during a rape exam.
A bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and Tuesday he was booked into Pierce County Jail.
