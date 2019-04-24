1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Tacoma bus stop

Argument at Tacoma bus stop turns deadly A shooting at a bus stop near the Tacoma Dome early Wednesday left one man dead and another wounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A shooting at a bus stop near the Tacoma Dome early Wednesday left one man dead and another wounded.

An argument at a Tacoma bus stop early Wednesday left one man dead and one man wounded, police said.

The victims were sitting at a Pierce Transit bus stop in the 2900 block of East D Street between the Tacoma Dome and the LeMay Museum when a third man walked by just after midnight.

There was some kind of a dispute, and the man walking by shot at the other men.

It was not immediately known whether they knew or each other or what they argued about.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not arrested the shooter.

This is a developing post. More information will be added when it becomes available.