Man fatally shot at Tacoma bus stop has been identified

A man fatally shot while sitting at a Tacoma bus stop early Wednesday has been identified as James Mureness.

Police have not yet arrested the gunman, who opened fire on Mureness, 43, and another man sitting beside him at a Pierce Transit bus stop in the 2900 block of East D Street near the Tacoma Dome.

It’s not clear why the shooter fired at the two men.

“We’re looking at it from all different sides,” said Tacoma police spokesman Johnathan Hill.

The victims were at the bus stop when the gunman walked by just after midnight.

There was some kind of dispute, which led to the shooting.

People in the area called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived to find Mureness dead at the scene.

The other victim, who suffered a head wound, was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to live.