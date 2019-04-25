Calls coming in about Pierce County babysitter suspected of possessing child porn

Pierce County babysitter accused of having child pornography Victoria Annalise Del Carmen, 18, pleaded not guilty at arraignment April 24, 2019 to four counts of first-degree child pornography possession. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said she advertised herself as a babysitter or nanny online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Victoria Annalise Del Carmen, 18, pleaded not guilty at arraignment April 24, 2019 to four counts of first-degree child pornography possession. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said she advertised herself as a babysitter or nanny online.

Several parents and a daycare have reported that a Pierce County babysitter suspected of possessing child pornography has been in contact with kids, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Victoria Annalise Del Carmen, 18, was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree child pornography. She pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $300,000 bail.

Del Carmen allegedly advertised herself as a nanny and babysitter on care.com, and text messages found on her cell phone suggest she’d recently babysat children in the area.

Victoria Del Carmen Pierce County Sheriff's Department

“We are looking closely at calls from people,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

A few parents and one daycare called detectives about employing Del Carmen.

Nothing inappropriate is believed to have taken place at the daycare because it has surveillance cameras and a strict rule that two people must be with the children at all times.

The investigation is ongoing. Del Carmen does not have children of her own. Investigators said they found a life-like baby doll, doll parts, diapers, pacifiers and baby clothes in the bedroom of her Puyallup-area home.

“Detectives also seized several electronic devices and discovered numerous communications about sexual acts and regarding infants and toddlers,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. “This evidence has our detectives concerned that there may be additional victims.”

The investigation started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified detectives that child pornography had been shared to an IP address in the unincorporated county.

The IP address was traced to Del Carmen’s home, according to charging papers, and Del Carmen allegedly told detectives she receives and shares child pornography.

“During the interview, the defendant said in the past Homeland agents had seized devices from her because of child porn,” deputy prosecutor Scott Peters wrote in the declaration for determination of probable cause. “Police contacted Homeland agents and they confirmed in 2015, the defendant was communicating with a male and sending illegal images. The male was prosecuted.”

Anyone with information for detectives is asked to call 253-798-7530.