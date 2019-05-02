Teen whose body washed up in Tacoma after convenience store robbery identified

Hundreds gather for vigil for Soon Ja Nam Hundreds of friends, family, and community members gathered for a candlelight vigil for Soon Ja Nam at Handy Corner Store in Puyallup. Nam was killed during a robbery of the store Saturday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of friends, family, and community members gathered for a candlelight vigil for Soon Ja Nam at Handy Corner Store in Puyallup. Nam was killed during a robbery of the store Saturday night.

A teenage boy who washed up dead in Tacoma after allegedly killing a 79-year-old store owner has been identified.

Franklin Thuo, 16, of Federal Way, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives are investigating whether another 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday may have killed the teen after the two held up the Handy Corner Store Saturday and fatally shot Soon Ja Nam in the back.

Thuo’s alleged partner is being held without bail at Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Prosecutors said the teen will likely be charged as an adult.

The robbers wore surgical masks when they held up the Puyallup convenience store owned by Nam. After Nam gave them cash from the register, one of the robbers followed her toward the store office and shot her in the back.

Nam, beloved in the neighborhood and known for giving snacks to those who couldn’t afford them, died at the scene.

Soon Ja Nam Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Detectives found the getaway car abandoned on a Federal Way road Sunday. The Nissan Sentra, which was associated with Thuo, had been stripped of its license plate.

Thuo’s body washed up along Marine View Drive Monday morning. Officials said he had been in the water for several hours.

Investigators found the second suspect Wednesday in a parking lot in Northeast Tacoma and took him into custody.

On Thursday, sheriff’s divers returned to the waters where Thuo washed up to search for evidence.

The gun used in the robbery has not been recovered.

“We’re looking for any kind of evidence - guns, casings,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.