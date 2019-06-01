Accused killer of South Hill woman tried to claim asylum in Canada. Now he’s in Pierce County Jail

Jordan Eaton suspect in slaying of his girlfriend in South Hill The 15100 block of 71st Avenue East in South Hill is taped off by sheriff's deputies January 28, 2019. It is where a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot at a home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 15100 block of 71st Avenue East in South Hill is taped off by sheriff's deputies January 28, 2019. It is where a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot at a home.

A man who is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old South Hill woman in January and later fleeing to Canada has been extradited to the United States and booked into Pierce County Jail.

Jordan Eaton, 26, was booked for murder, assault and five other charges Friday night.

Prosecutors say Eaton killed Cassandra Scaff in a residence they shared with Eaton’s parents. A motive was not given when he was charged in January.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police found Eaton at a medical facility in Surrey, B.C. He allegedly had bloody clothing and a gun with him at the time.

Eaton was extradited to the U.S. this week after claiming asylum in January, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer.

He is being held without bail.