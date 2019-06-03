Crime

Identity of man shot to death in Tacoma over the weekend released

By Kate Iida kiida@thenewstribune.com

A 27-year-old Tacoma man found fatally shot on Sunday has been identified as Tyree Jevon Gipson-Faison, the Pierce County Medical Examiner reported Monday.

On Sunday about 2:50 a.m., police were dispatched to investigate a report of gunfire in the area of the 3800 block of South Yakima Avenue.

They found a crowd of people surrounding Gipson-Faison, who had been shot.

He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and died there about an hour later, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

