Identity of man shot to death in Tacoma over the weekend released
A 27-year-old Tacoma man found fatally shot on Sunday has been identified as Tyree Jevon Gipson-Faison, the Pierce County Medical Examiner reported Monday.
On Sunday about 2:50 a.m., police were dispatched to investigate a report of gunfire in the area of the 3800 block of South Yakima Avenue.
They found a crowd of people surrounding Gipson-Faison, who had been shot.
He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and died there about an hour later, according to police.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
