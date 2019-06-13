Woman found shot in her Tacoma home has died. Man also shot there has been arrested

How to log in to your News Tribune account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

A 35-year-old man appeared in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday following a report that he’d shot a woman at their Tacoma home earlier this week.

Both were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center on Sunday morning after police arrived at the house in the 500 block of East 75th Street about 6:30 a.m. and found they each had gunshot wounds.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday the woman died and identified her as 37-year-old Jennifer Forsman. The official cause and manner of her death remained under investigation.

The man was released from the hospital and booked into Pierce County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. He appeared to have a medical dressing on his head during his court hearing. The News Tribune does not generally name suspects before they have been charged with a crime.

Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens found probable cause to hold the man in lieu of $500,000 bail, pending an arraignment scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Police said the man and woman lived at the address on East 75th and apparently had been married at one time.

Further information was not immediately available.