Bail set for suspect in police chase that ended in gunfire and wreck on SR 16 and I-5

A 34-year-old suspect in two robberies and a long police chase that ended with a wreck at state Route 16 and Interstate 5 was ordered held Monday as prosecutors make a charging decision.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of eluding police and two counts of first-degree assault following the Friday evening chase.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The News Tribune does not generally name suspects before they have been charged with a crime.

In asking for an arraignment to be scheduled Wednesday, deputy prosecutor Kawyne Lund noted that three law enforcement agencies in Pierce County alone are responsible for providing reports in the case.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Sabrina Ahrens found probable cause to hold the man until Wednesday in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Law enforcement gave this account Friday:

The man robbed a coffee stand in Mount Vernon by showing a knife Friday morning and did the same at a Bremerton coffee stand Friday evening.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office started chasing the suspect vehicle on state Route 16 shortly after the second robbery, and multiple agencies joined the pursuit when it reached Tacoma.

Troopers tried to use a spike strip when the suspect took the exit to northbound I-5.

It didn’t work, and a trooper shot at the car.

“A trooper feared for his life,” State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said Friday. “Five shots were fired at that point from the trooper to the suspect’s vehicle.”

No one was injured.

The suspect tried to turn his car around but ended up hitting other vehicles and getting trapped in construction barriers.

He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.