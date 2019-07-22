Man stabbed to death after attacking his sister near Eatonville has been identified

An Eatonville man stabbed to death by his brother-in-law after allegedly attacking his sister with a board has been identified as 61-year-old Kevin McCoon.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called about 1 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 38100 block of 105th Avenue Court East and found McCoon dead of a stab wound.

His 56-year-old sister was beaten so severely with a board and other objects that she was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center.

Investigators have not figured out what sparked the assault.

After the woman’s husband found out about the attack, he confronted his brother-in-law and fatally stabbed him, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The 63-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Monday they do not plan to file charges until the investigation has concluded.

McCoon was living in a fifth-wheel trailer on his sister’s property, Troyer said.