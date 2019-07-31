Teen shot to death on the front porch of his Tacoma home has been identified

Police investigate after teenager was shot on porch in central Tacoma A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday while on his home’s porch, Tacoma police said.

A 16-year-old boy fatally shot during a dispute on the front porch of his Tacoma home has been identified as Jamone Pratt.

Police are still investigating what led up to Tuesday’s shooting in the 4600 block of South J Street.

No suspects have been identified, and no one is in custody.

Neighbors called 911 about 12:40 p.m. to report hearing gunshots and seeing at least two cars speed away from Pratt’s house.

Officers arrived to find the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Pratt died Tuesday night at Tacoma General Hospital.

It’s unknown how many people were present at the time of the shooting, but neighbors said they heard multiple voices shouting just before shots rang out.

Detectives were interviewing multiple witnesses.