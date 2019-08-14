Officials identify a man killed in Tacoma shooting that left 2 dead, injured 3

Shooting leaves 2 men dead, 3 women injured in Tacoma Five people were shot in Tacoma late Tuesday, police said. Two men died and three women were injured. No one has been arrested. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five people were shot in Tacoma late Tuesday, police said. Two men died and three women were injured. No one has been arrested.

One of the men killed late Tuesday in a shooting on a Tacoma street left two dead and three injured has been identified.

Antoine Jamir Holmes, 26, of University Place, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the second man killed in the shooting, which took place about 11:40 p.m. near East 38th Street and East Roosevelt Avenue.

Three women were shot and injured, but expected to survive.

The women and unidentified man were driven to area hospitals in private vehicles.

Officers found Holmes suffering from a gunshot when they responded to multiple 911 calls from neighbors who reported hearing gunshots.

No one has been arrested.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and have not released details about what led up to the incident.