Identity of second victim released in Tacoma shooting of 5 people

Tire tracks remain at the intersection of East 38th Street and East Roosevelt Avenue in Tacoma near where a shooting occurred late Tuesday that left two men dead and three women injured.

Officials have identified the second man fatally shot in Tacoma late Tuesday as 19-year-old Rigoberto Villagomez-Dillon.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, which injured three women and killed Villagomez-Dillon and 26-year-old Antoine Jamir Holmes.

Both men died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have not arrested anyone or released details about the incident.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several people near East 38th Street and East Roosevelt Avenue called 911 about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday to report hearing gunshots.

Officers responded and found Holmes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acquaintances drove Villagomez-Dillon and three women who were shot to area hospitals before police arrived.

Villagomez-Dillon died at St. Joseph Medical Center.

All the women were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred near the home of Villagomez-Dillon’s aunt and uncle.

“He was a good kid and he was loved by many - by many - and he didn’t deserve it, not at all,” his aunt, Ara Hoptowit, told KIRO-TV.