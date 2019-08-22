Officials identify woman killed in I-5 crash caused by suspected drunken teen

Fatal crash on I-5 near Milton causes traffic tie-ups. Woman, 18, arrested for DUI A two-car collision that killed one person and injured two near the Pierce-King County line early Thursday was caused by a suspected drunken driver, according to the Washington State Patrol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A two-car collision that killed one person and injured two near the Pierce-King County line early Thursday was caused by a suspected drunken driver, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A woman was killed early Thursday after an 18-year-old suspected drunken driver slammed into a guardrail on Interstate 5 near the Pierce-King County Line.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Cindy Thach, 20, of Tacoma.

Three others were injured in the crash, which occurred about 2:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 139.

Troopers said an 18-year-old Lakewood woman was traveling south in a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when she lost control and struck a guardrail.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver of a 2017 Toyota Tundra then hit the Chevy, which had stopped in the middle of a lane.

Thach was a passenger in the 18-year-old’s vehicle.

A 26-year-old woman also in that car and taken to Tacoma General Hospital with minor injuries.

Two men in the Toyota were also injured. One was treated at the scene, the other was taken to an area hospital.

The 18-year-old woman who caused the crash was not injured.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.

The wreckage and ensuing investigation blocked all I-5 lanes for about four hours. Traffic was able to get through by 6:45 a.m.