Warrant issued for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in South Tacoma

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run between and pedestrian and two cars. Both cars left the scene.

A warrant has been issued for a driver suspected of fatally running over a 68-year-old pedestrian in South Tacoma and fleeing the scene.

Evidan Yovany Alonzo Aquino, 32, is charged with failure to remain at an injury accident resulting in death.

Police have been unable to locate him since Friday’s hit-and-run that killed Michael Roy Demorest.

One of Aquino’s roommates said Aquino may be with a family member in Colorado.

Charging papers give this account:

Aquino took a sedan belonging to one of his roommate’s to a nearby store to send money to a family member. His female roommate accompanied him.

On the way home, Aquino struck Demorest as he traveled north in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street just before 9 p.m.

Witnesses said Demorest had just stepped off a Pierce Transit bus and was crossing the street when he was hit.

Demorest was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Passersby ran into the road to help Demorest and stop traffic, but one vehicle swerved around the other stopped cars and ran over Demorest a second time.

Aquino’s roommate demanded that he pull over and let her out of the vehicle after the crash, which he did. Aquino then ran from the scene.

“She told me she begged him to stop but he wouldn’t,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

Demorest was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car used in the crash was later found with a severely damaged hood and the windshield smashed in. The owner reported it stolen that night.