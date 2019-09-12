2 teens arrested in connection with shooting death in Lakewood

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man, who was shot in the back while riding in a car in Lakewood.

A 16-year-old boy turned himself in with an attorney Thursday and was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

On Thursday, Coell Ivey Lee Howard, 18, was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance after being taken into custody the night before. He pleaded not guilty in Superior Court and was released on his own recognizance pending trial, records show.

Police believe the two ran from the car Monday after Jullien Alan Scott Suzuki was shot.

Charging papers give this account:

Four teenage boys were riding in a car about 8 p.m. Monday.

Suzuki was the front passenger; Howard and the suspected shooter were in the backseat.

The driver said they’d been hanging out all day and there had been no fighting.

As they traveled through town, the driver said he suddenly heard a gunshot and pulled into a convenience store near 100th Street Southwest and Lakewood Drive Southwest to seek help.

Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard and the suspected shooter allegedly grabbed three handguns from the car and fled on foot.

The driver remained at the scene with his friend. He told detectives he thought the shooting was an accident, according to court records.

He told detectives at least two of his passengers carried handguns “for protection from rival street gangs,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

“Their need for protection is believed to relate in part to a series of recent shootings and homicides on the Eastside of Tacoma,” the documents show.

Howard’s identification card was found in the vehicle.

Police had not yet interviewed the suspected shooter as of Thursday afternoon.