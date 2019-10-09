Woman shot by Pierce County deputies after firing at them during pursuit is charged

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two guns and drugs were found in the vehicle of a couple charged with shooting at law enforcement officers during a high-speed chase last week.

Pierce County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Alyssa Chastain, 27, and Glenard Poole, 26, with first-degree assault with a law enforcement aggravator and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

Chastain, a convicted felon, is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chastain was ordered jailed in lieu of $1 million and Poole is being held on $25,000 bail.

Charging papers and Tacoma police give this account:

A trooper tried to pull over the couple’s car about 2:30 a.m. Friday but Chastain sped away.

Investigators said she drove into oncoming traffic, was speeding and driving recklessly during the pursuit, which ended in the Frederickson-area.

During the chase, Poole held the wheel while Chastain “was firing two handguns at law enforcement as they chased them,” according to court documents.

Poole allegedly admitted to firing at least one handgun at officers.

The chase ended at 176th Street East and 63rd Avenue East when deputies used a maneuver to stop the car.

Chastain tried to flee on foot and was shot in the left shin, records say.

Four deputies fired their weapons and were placed on paid administrative leave, standard procedure after a police shooting.

The deputies have not been identified.

The investigation, conducted by Tacoma police, is ongoing.

Two handguns, heroin and methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle.

A warrant was out for Chastain at the time of the shooting for an unresolved case where she is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

She was caught stealing a pipe from a Puyallup store in October 2018 and had meth and drug paraphernalia in her purse, court records say.

Chastain has prior convictions for second-degree escape, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and theft of a motor vehicle.