Male killed in Tacoma in incident that involves domestic violence, authorities say

A person was killed Friday evening in Tacoma, and a suspect has been arrested on murder and domestic violence charges, police and records say.

Tacoma police said officers responded to the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue at 8:42 p.m. for the report of a possible shooting.

A male victim was found at the location and Tacoma firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

A male suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail early Saturday for investigation of murder and domestic violence charges, Pierce County Jail records show.