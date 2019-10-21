Crime

Man killed in domestic violence incident at Tacoma home has been identified

A man fatally shot in a domestic violence incident at a Tacoma home has been identified as Dung Mai.

Mai, 52, was found dead at a home in the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue Friday night after neighbors called 911 to report a possible shooting.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause of death.

Police arrested a man and booked him into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police have not released details about the homicide or the relationship between the two men.

Prosecutors are expected to decide this afternoon whether to file criminal charges.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
