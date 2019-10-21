Crime
Man killed in domestic violence incident at Tacoma home has been identified
A man fatally shot in a domestic violence incident at a Tacoma home has been identified as Dung Mai.
Mai, 52, was found dead at a home in the 7400 block of Pacific Avenue Friday night after neighbors called 911 to report a possible shooting.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause of death.
Police arrested a man and booked him into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Police have not released details about the homicide or the relationship between the two men.
Prosecutors are expected to decide this afternoon whether to file criminal charges.
