Man fatally shot near his home in Parkland

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fatally shot a man in Parkland early Saturday.

John Willie Smith IV’s body was found lying in the roadway at 106th Street East and A Street about 1:20 a.m.

It is not immediately clear when the 32-year-old was shot, but several neighbors reported hearing gunshots about 12 a.m.

Smith lived about a block from where he was killed.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No motive has been determined.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).