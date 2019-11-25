Crime
2nd homicide in Parkland over weekend was shooting of teen hanging out with friends
An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting while hanging out with friends alongside a Parkland road, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
It was the second homicide in Parkland over the weekend.
The victim was identified as Jacob Dawson, of Eatonville.
Dawson was with several friends in the 1300 block of 136th Street East about 6:50 p.m. Sunday when the shooting occurred.
Nobody else was injured.
Dawson was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he died of a single gunshot wound.
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting but some of the witnesses are being uncooperative, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Nobody has been arrested.
Comments