Man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for fatal Tacoma stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed a bicyclist in Tacoma in 2018 has been sentenced.

DeMarco Lamont Parker, 48, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the death of 40-year-old De’Angelo Reese.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Matthew Thomas gave Parker a high-end sentence of 15 years, two months in prison Monday.

Reese’s loved ones wrote the court ahead of sentencing about the family’s loss, including how Reese’s death has impacted his children.

“My brother had two daughters and a son to live for,” his oldest sister, Koshawn Greenhouse, wrote.

She also spoke Monday at the hearing.

“My heart hurts,” Greenhouse said. “… I wouldn’t wish this on anyone’s family.”

She asked Parker to “try to become a better person somehow.”

LaChic Reese also spoke. She said her brother was kind and generous, and she told Parker: “I want you to live every single day knowing what you did to me and my family.”

Parker apologized, and told the court he was defending himself.

“It was an accident, and I hope they can forgive me for the crime that I committed against their family,” Parker said. “I’m just sorry for the loss of their loved one.”

Deputy prosecutor Sven Nelson told the court “… the facts don’t bear out self-defense,” and that Parker was “clearly the aggressor in this case.”

Charging papers made these allegations about what happened:

Reese was riding a bike about 2 a.m. Aug. 17, 2018, in Tacoma’s Hilltop.

He and Parker argued after Parker allegedly said: “You’re not gonna be hanging around here, these are my streets.”

Reese’s girlfriend convinced him to leave. Parker followed, the men fought, and at some point Parker knocked a knife out of Reese’s hand. Parker picked it up, chased Reese and stabbed him multiple times when he tripped in the 2100 block of South Sheridan Avenue.

Reese later died at the hospital.

Parker’s loved ones also attended the hearing Monday.

“It’s usually the families that suffer the most,” Thomas said before he sentenced Parker. “… it seems like a senseless death that shouldn’t have happened.”

Before the judge handed down the sentence he also noted Parker’s “long criminal history,” which among other crimes includes convictions for burglary and robbery in Nevada and a federal conviction for participation in a racketeer-influenced corrupt organization.